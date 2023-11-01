EU bans Meta's use of personal data for behavioural advertising

The order comes after Meta said on Monday that Facebook and Instagram users in Europe will be able to buy subscriptions to use the social networks without any advertising from this month.in the EU and EEA the opportunity to consent and, in November, will offer a subscriptions model to comply with regulatory requirements," a Meta representative said.

The EDPB decision forces Ireland's data regulator, which has authority over Meta's operations in Europe, to take final measures on the issue within two weeks, with a ban to enter force a week later. The EDPB said Meta was informed Tuesday of the decision and that it had indicated it plans to ask for consent to use personal data to target ads that users see when they use the apps."The EDPB takes note of Meta's proposal to rely on a consent based approach as legal basis" and said this was being evaluated.

Facebook had some 300 million daily users in Europe at the end of 2022, out of about two billion users worldwide, with Europeans generating about a fifth of Meta's advertising sales. Losing the ability to target ads may deal a financial blow to Meta if advertisers reduce their spending more than Europeans shell out 9.99 euros ($10.50) a month on the web, or 12.99 euros on mobile

EDPB chairwoman Anu Talus said the decision to impose a ban was taken after Meta was found not to have complied with orders issued at the end of last year.You are already subscribed to our newsletter!Check your inbox to be the first to know the hottest news

South Africa Headlines Read more: BRİEFLYZA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESANEWS: Meta launches comic book for online safetyThe EbaSafeOnline comic book, available in all 11 languages, was launched at Mandela Square in Sandton on Monday.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Meta Accused of Stoking Human Rights Abuses In Ethiopia's TigrayFacebook owner Meta has contributed to serious human rights abuses against Ethiopia's Tigrayan community, Amnesty International says in a new report published on October 31, 2023.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Ethiopia: Meta's Failures Contributed to Abuses Against Tigrayan Community During Conflict in Northern EthiopiaPress Release - Meta, the parent company of Facebook, contributed to serious human rights abuses against Ethiopia's Tigrayan community, Amnesty International said in a new report published today.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

MYBROADBAND: Software company Threads threatens legal action against InstagramAfter the software company declined four offers from Meta to buy the trademark, Meta shut down its Facebook page and went ahead with its Threads launch.

Source: mybroadband | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: European organic agriculture ensures environmental sustainabilityOrganic farming is an agricultural method that aims to produce food using natural substances and processes. This means that organic

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: WATCH: Meta unveils #EbaSafeOnline Comic Book in SA for parents and childrenThe Meta comic book which is available in all eleven languages was unveiled at Tasha’s at Mandela Square in Sandton.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »