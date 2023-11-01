EU bans Meta's use of personal data for behavioural advertising

The order comes after Meta said on Monday that Facebook and Instagram users in Europe will be able to buy subscriptions to use the social networks without any advertising from this month.in the EU and EEA the opportunity to consent and, in November, will offer a subscriptions model to comply with regulatory requirements," a Meta representative said.
The EDPB decision forces Ireland's data regulator, which has authority over Meta's operations in Europe, to take final measures on the issue within two weeks, with a ban to enter force a week later. The EDPB said Meta was informed Tuesday of the decision and that it had indicated it plans to ask for consent to use personal data to target ads that users see when they use the apps."The EDPB takes note of Meta's proposal to rely on a consent based approach as legal basis" and said this was being evaluated.
Facebook had some 300 million daily users in Europe at the end of 2022, out of about two billion users worldwide, with Europeans generating about a fifth of Meta's advertising sales. Losing the ability to target ads may deal a financial blow to Meta if advertisers reduce their spending more than Europeans shell out 9.99 euros ($10.50) a month on the web, or 12.99 euros on mobile
EDPB chairwoman Anu Talus said the decision to impose a ban was taken after Meta was found not to have complied with orders issued at the end of last year.
