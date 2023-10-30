Etzebeth only Bok in World Rugby dream team as SA snubbed at awards

JOHANNESBURG - The newly crowned four-time world champions, the Springboks, missed out on the major individual prizes at the World Rugby Awards in Paris.Lock Eben Etzebeth and flyhalf Manie Libbok, as well as coach Jacques Nienaber were nominated.All Blacks loose forward Ardie Savea was named as the world's best player ahead of Etzebeth, while wing Mark Tele’a won the prize for the best newcomer, with Libbok missing out.
' World Rugby (@WorldRugby) October 29, 2023 In somewhat of a surprise, Ireland's Andy Farrell was named Coach of the Year ahead of Nienaber, despite their quarterfinal exit in a tournament that they entered as the favourites.
Another shock was the inclusion of Etzebeth as the only South African in the Dream Team of the Year, which included five players each from Ireland and France and four New Zealanders.The World Rugby Men's 15s Dream Team of the Year, in partnership with @Capgemini#WorldRugbyAwards pic.twitter.com/ys2q2UGhb8 headtopics.com
' World Rugby (@WorldRugby) October 29, 2023 There was some consolation, however, as Bok legend, Bryan Habana, was one of five players inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame and former captain, John Smit, received a special merit award.