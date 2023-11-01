Ethiopian Tadu Nare wins 3rd consecutive SPAR Grand Prix

She is the third athlete only after Rene Kalmer and Irvette van Zyl to score a hat-trick of wins in this series. In a podium clean sweep by foreign athletes, Lesotho’s Blandina Makatisi (Maxed Elite Running Club) edged the top South African, Glenrose Xaba (Boxer Athletics Club), by a single point (109 to 108), to take third place.

For the first time, the top five South African athletes are being rewarded financially, over and above their Grand Prix winnings. By clinching this competition-within-a-competition, Xaba won R75 000. Sosibo, in second place among the local runners, took home R50 000 and Oldknow R30 000. This lifted the overall Grand Prix prize purse to R765 000. Adding in the cash on offer at the six individual races, a total of R1.9m was earned by these runners over the season.

Makhosi Mhlongo’s two bonus-point victories were enough to take her to the top of the 40- to 49-year-old category. “I want to encourage young South African athletes to use the SPAR Grand Prix series as their backbone for speed and endurance.

South Africa Headlines Read more: BOKSBURGNEWS »

