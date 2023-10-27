Ethiopia: We Were Begged to Establish Nigeria Air - Ethiopian Airlines

The largest airline in Africa through its Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mesfin Tasew disclosed that the airline was almost withdrawing from the deal but it was prevailed upon by the federal government.
But in an interview with some Nigerian journalists in Addis Ababa with the transcript sent to our correspondent, the Airline's CEO stated that the East African carrier never had any plan to set up an airline in Nigeria but was invited by the federal government to partner with it to establish a national carrier, Nigeria Air.
"We serve the Nigerian public and government by flying to four cities in Nigeria; we couldn't say no, we cannot come and help you. So, we had to submit a proposal, we had to respect the Nigerian government.
Tasew added,"Then the Nigerian government wanted the structure of investors to be Nigerian investing institutions and the Nigerian government wanted only 5 per cent shares to ensure that they have presence in the airline and to facilitate the establishment of the airline. We had a lot of discussions, we agreed but we had some differences in some points.
The Airline CEO said while the Nigeria Air would not kill the domestic carriers, the local airlines are not dependable. The ET GCEO's comments had been generating divergent reactions from the industry with some stakeholders accusing the federal government of undermining the local airlines.