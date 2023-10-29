Ethiopia: University Stresses Promoting Researches for Sustainable Livelihoods

Speaking at the validation workshop recently, University's President MengeshaAyene (PhD) said that tested-innovations are highly needed to make delivery of aid more efficient and effective to contribute towards improved sustainable livelihoods and strengthen resilience of vulnerable communities.

He further emphasized that the university is aggressively working focusing on value addition innovation projects for household income improvement and contributing livelihoods and building the resilience of smallholders include access to clean energy, animal feed, climate smart agriculture and sustainable production and job creation upstream the value chain.

"Innovation for development is widely recognized in both developed and developing countries and to help this, RESET has implemented various innovation projects in different parts of the country," he noted. Lauding the unreserved financial support of the European Union and CORDAID for its great role in facilitating the grant and coordinating activities, the president elucidated that the project would have a significant and lasting impact on the lives of smallholder farmers. headtopics.com

Therefore, collaboration between universities and donors is crucial to accelerate the adoption and scaling up of technologies in Ethiopia, he said, adding the findings of this research can be used to develop policies and programs that support the adoption and scalability of innovation.

Wollo University Rural Development and Agriculture Extension Department Teacher and Lead Researcher AsratMulat for his part said partners have been implementing the RESET Plus innovation fund initiative funded by the European Union in a bid to ensure sustainable livelihoods and strengthen resilience of vulnerable communities. headtopics.com

