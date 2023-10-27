Ethiopia: Red Sea's Regional, Global Geostrategic Significance

There are 10 major ports on the Red Sea which transact 10% of the world economy and Ethiopia needs a port primarily for promoting her own trade network and acquisition of maritime trade route and for the economic development of the country. Ethiopia's average GDP amounts to 110 billion USD and the nation imports goods worth 14-16 billion USD about 90% of which is through ports. Ethiopia imports 4 billion USD worth fuel and 12.5 million quintals of fertilizers and pays 1.

As a member of BRICS, Ethiopia can effectively utilize her membership for boosting trade, investment, development of new technologies in every economic sector. Ownership and access to ports will certainly help to swiftly accelerate the socio-economic development of the country.

In terms of geopolitical and geostrategic priorities, as Tim Marshall has noted, being a prisoner of geography is embracing poverty. It is important to turn the geopolitical and geostatic location of Ethiopia from a threat a comparative advantage for the economic development of the country. With its proximity to the Red Sea, Ethiopia connects Arica with Europe, Middle East, Indian Ocean, Strait of Bab el Mandeb, Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf. headtopics.com

Ethiopia's strategic and geostrategic location and its proximity to the Red Sea which hosts 10% of world trade with the length of 2,500kms linking the Mediterranean Sea with the Indian Ocean, Middle East, Persian Gulf and Far East Countries.

Ethiopia has far greater cultural, linguistic and social relations not only with the neighboring countries but also with all the Red Sea littoral states and beyond. Acquiring ports will help to strengthen cultural relations with these countries and strengthen people to people relations. This is important to promote peaceful relation among the countries around the Red Sea and beyond. headtopics.com

Ethiopia will further enhance her political assertiveness among the countries of the world and could advocate for economic pan Africanism in which African countries can use their own resources for developing their collective and national economies instead of serving only as raw material resources for the more advanced countries in the west.

