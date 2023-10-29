Ethiopia: Ministry to Address Information Gaps in Manufacturing Industries

Speaking to FBC, Industry Minister Melaku Alebel stated that lack of comprehensive data has been hindering the government's efforts to promote the manufacturing industries.

Systematic data collection is crucial to identify the type of infrastructure, supply and market linkages demand of each industry and to understand the number of jobs that are being created in the facilities, Melaku added.

Beverage Industries Association Manager Ahenafi Meried said,"Manufacturing industries, for instance, can get foreign currency through National Bank, but the latter doesn't have full information about them." headtopics.com

Amhara State Industry and Investment Bureau Head Idris Abdu also mentioned a similar problem of knowledge and information gap to lead the industry as properly and profitably as possible. As the result of this, it is unable to identify challenges that the manufacturing industries have been encountering and devising possible solutions.

According to the Minister, such a bold step helps to solve problems of industries and enables them to boost production and productivity via recording full information and the Service will know all aspects of industries upon keeping records. headtopics.com

