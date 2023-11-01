Ethiopia: Ministry Identifies Major Areas to Boost Horticulture's Export Performance

Under the green legacy initiative, the nation had started exporting Avocado, Banana and other fruits to the world market. By expanding the productivity and ensuring quality, the nation could increase its contribution in the nation, he underlined.

To this end, the Ministry has mapped the surroundings of Bahir Dar, Jimma, and Arbaminches the major areas that are suitable for the production. "The more the investment enhances in the horticulture sector, the better the outcomes contribute to the development of the nation widely."

Nonetheless, provision and expansion of land and basic infrastructure, cold chain logistics as well as taxation system remained challenge in the sector. Thus, priority must be given in addressing the challenges to reap the right amount of benefit from the sector, as to him.

