Ethiopia: IDPs in Western Oromia Suffer From Lack of Aid, Forced Returns Amid Volatile Security

After months of difficulties in different temporary shelters, Halima and her two kids sought refuge in Western Oromia, hoping to find solace and stability. Together with other displaced people, they were eventually settled in a village named Harar Jarso in the lush and fertile lands of Amuru district of the Horro Guduru Wollega zone, near the Oromia-Amhara border.

Halima is one of the thousands of internally displaced people in the Horo Guduru Wollega zone, and were temporarily sheltered at the Shambu bus station IDP center. During her 11 months stay in the IDP site, she endured repetitive gender-based violence including rape.

At the Shambu bus station IDP camp, Abebech Tefera and her family faced immense psychological trauma and economic hardships. She said,"we are constantly haunted by the memories of our forced departure and the uncertainty of our future"."The camp was overcrowded, and there were limited resources and inadequate infrastructure. We lived in cramped conditions, sharing a small tent with other families," Abebech recalls.

"We told them that no one hates to go home but we didn't want to go back to death since the source of the problem that evicted us is not solved," Tesfaye said. After several failed attempts to convince the IDPs to return to their areas, the police coerced the displaced individuals into cars, including Isuzu trucks, mini-buses, and Sino trucks and forcefully took them back to their homes without any assistance or guarantee for their safety, he added.

