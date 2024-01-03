Ethiopia defends controversial deal with Somaliland

Ethiopia insisted on Wednesday that its controversial deal with the breakaway region of Somaliland broke no laws after Somalia accused its neighbour of a blatant attack on its sovereignty. Students joined a demonstration in Mogadishu to denounce the pact that gives Ethiopia, one of the biggest landlocked countries in the world, long-sought access to the Red Sea.

Addis Ababa defended the agreement, saying other countries had done deals with Somaliland in the past, but the Arab League and Egypt said they backed Somalia's stance. East African regional grouping IGAD voiced its "deep concern" about the developments, while the European Union insisted Somalia's sovereignty should be respected. The wide-ranging memorandum of understanding gives Ethiopia access to commercial maritime services and a military base, with Somaliland leasing it 20 kilometres (12 miles) of coastline for 50 years





brieflyza » / 🏆 10. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Challenges in Ethiopia's Telecoms SectorEthiopia's telecommunications sector is facing challenges as Safaricom, the only company granted a licence to compete with state-owned Ethio Telecom, struggles in the country.

Source: TechCentral - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

How to Have a Fabulous Festive Meal Without Breaking the BankThis year has been tough on our poor battered wallets, and thanks to an ailing economy, rocketing petrol prices and the ever-rising cost of living, it’s easier to feel more boo-hoo-hoo than hoho-ho this festive season. We asked local culinary experts for advice on how to put together a fabulous festive meal without being broke by Boxing Day.

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

Challenges in Ethiopia's Telecoms SectorEthiopia's telecommunications sector is facing challenges as Safaricom, the only company granted a licence to compete with state-owned Ethio Telecom, struggles in the country.

Source: TechCentral - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

Controversial Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens Declared Peace OfficersGauteng’s controversial Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens have been declared peace officers, meaning they will have the power of arrest and can carry a firearm. Independent policing expert David Bruce expresses concern over this decision.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

Controversial Figure Carolyn Bryant and the Tragic Lynching of Emmett TillCarolyn Bryant is a controversial figure who falsely accused Emmett Till of making improper advances towards her, leading to his tragic lynching. This article explores the background of Carolyn Bryant and her son, Lamar Bryant.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »