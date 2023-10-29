Ethiopia: CSOs Playing Part Towards Inclusive, Transparent Nat'l Dialogue

Ethiopia's National Dialogue is designed to ensure public consensus on various national issues that have been a serious bone of contention so that it requires inclusiveness and transparency which inspired CSOs to play part in creating awareness and promoting inclusion.
New Life Charitable Organization Manager and Lawyer Helen Tilahun told The Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that the organization has been contributing fair share to make the dialogue more inclusive through mobilizing persons with disability, elderly, street persons and others that have not been addressed.
As to her, the organization is especially working on discussing with community representatives as scheduled by the National Dialogue Commission (NDC). She further stated that Ethiopia is capable of realizing the national consensus as the country has drawn important lesson from Rwanda, and being ready for forgiveness and close talks which help the process to be inclusive and rewarding. headtopics.com
Egna Legna Youth Health Development Chartable Organization Founder and Manager, Fetlework Mitiku on her part said that her organization is working hard on awareness creation among the society about the significances of National Dialogue in Shashemene town.
"We have been able to involve more than 200 young volunteers in this matter, and much more is expected," she said. For New Bright Community Development Center Manager, Tsedale Kinfu,"There is an attitude among the majority of the society that the participation at the individual level does not make any difference." headtopics.com
This assumption should be corrected immediately, she said, adding"We have taken a valuable training from the NDC that helps to create awareness among the community."