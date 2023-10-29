Ethiopia: Central Ethiopia State Officially Formed

Speaking at the occasion, Central Ethiopia State Chief Administrator EndashewTassew said the federal government has taken bold steps to address the public's longstanding self-administration and good governance quests as part of the ongoing reform. Such measures would enable the public to focus on sustainable peace and stability as well as to foster development.

The Chief Administrator further noted that his administration would give priority to maintain the society's age-old peaceful co-existence and exploit the area's untapped resource potential. Endashaew invited potential investors to explore the state's wider business opportunities; affirming his administration's unwavering support for such endeavors. For his part, Prosperity Party Vice President Adam Farah stated that the formation of new states is the manifestation of reform agendas that aim to address the long-geld aspirations to self-administration and statehood.

Addressing such public demands aim to create a peaceful and prosperous Ethiopia in years to come. Adem urged state leaders to build a strong administration that will change the livelihoods of their people. Recently, Fatie Serme lowas selected as speaker of the Central Ethiopia State Council. Various state chief administrators and business persons also pledged over 399 million Birr for the newly-established state.). headtopics.com

