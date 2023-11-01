Ethiopia: Addis Abeba Trade Bureau Cracks Down On Sunday Market Traders Selling Overpriced Products

The prices of essential food items have reached unprecedented levels in recent months. Particularly, the price of onions in Addis Abeba has experienced a significant and alarming rise, surpassing 100 birr per kilogram. City officials attribute this price surge to a supply-and-demand mismatch for the product.has identified the rise in average prices of key food items such as bread and cereals (40.7%), vegetables (31.8%), and meat (28.5%) as the primary factors driving food inflation.

Introduced two years ago by Mayor Adanech Abiebie's administration, Sunday markets aim to protect urban residents, particularly the poor, from rampant inflation that has made life difficult. Since October 2021, the city administration has been expanding these markets to facilitate direct transactions between producers and consumers, ultimately reducing prices for consumers in the capital. Addis Abeba now has more than 172 Sunday market locations.

However, consumers have expressed concerns over the steep increase in commodity prices at these weekly markets, which are now comparable to prices at ordinary markets and retail shops. To regulate and oversee Sunday markets, the city's trade bureau will deploy a team of experts to various locations, according to Mesfen. These experts have been granted the authority to implement necessary actions on-site.

Yidnekish Girma, the head of the commercial office at Addis Ketema sub-city, disclosed that a comprehensive study is currently being conducted to assess the pricing system in 21 Sunday market outlets.).

South Africa Headlines Read more: ALLAFRİCA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SATODAYNEWS: FBI Director Says Bureau Not Paying X for Content ModerationSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

REUTERSAFRİCA: US to evict Gabon, Niger, Uganda and Central African Republic from trade programU.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that he intends to end the participation of Gabon, Niger, Uganda and the Central African Republic in the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) trade program.

Source: ReutersAfrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Tanzania, Germany Eye to Boost Trade, InvestmentsPresident Samia Suluhu Hassan has announced a historic agreement with German President Frank Steinmeier aimed at strengthening the trade and investment ties between their nations.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

DAİLYMAVERİCK: US to evict Gabon, Niger, Uganda and Central African Republic from trade programWASHINGTON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - US President Joe Biden said on Monday that he intends to end the participation of Gabon, Niger, Uganda and the Central African Republic in the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) trade program.

Source: dailymaverick | Read more »

REUTERSAFRİCA: Uganda denounces U.S. plan to exclude it from duty-free trade programmeUganda on Wednesday criticised a U.S. move to eject it and other African countries from accessing a tariff-free trade programme, saying the action was to punish African countries that are resisting the imposition of the West's cultural values.

Source: ReutersAfrica | Read more »

BBCAFRİCA: US to remove Uganda and three other African countries from Agoa trade dealUganda, Gabon, Niger and the CAR are accused of violating rights or not making democratic progress.

Source: BBCAfrica | Read more »