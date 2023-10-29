Ethiopia: Abbay Dam Instrumental to Preserve Lower Riparian's Biodiversity

Speaking to the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), EBI Genetic Resources Access and Benefit Sharing Research Lead Executive Officer Abiyot Birhanu (PhD) stated that the dam would be of paramount significance in tackling climate change."Given the fact that climate change is not limited to a single country, the dam would maintain a balanced climate in the Nile riparian countries."

The filling of the dam would not only enable it to deal with the rise in temperature but it would also play a major role in managing floods that could damage the area's biodiversity. Similarly, the filling would help Nile downstream countries to access clean water throughout the year, the head added.

"Climate change, drought and biodiversity are unbounded. The fact that the surrounding of the dam is green and well developed; it would play an undeniable role for conservation of biodiversity resources. Also, it would tackle the degradation witnessed in the neighboring countries." headtopics.com

When the humidity in the area becomes regular, it would allow plants to grow and the dam would support fishery development, which is one of biodiversity resources. More importantly, the species would increase better in lakes, and plenty of birds and different animals will follow the fishery development, Birhanu elaborated.

The expert further noted that the dam would serve as a habitat for different bird species gathered from all over the world. Likewise, the humidity would create favorable condition for insects and reptiles, which makes the area to become the second crocodile breeding area next to Arba Minch."The role of biodiversity for eco-tourism is also worth mentioning."). headtopics.com

