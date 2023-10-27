eThekwini municipality hails court ruling on rate boycott services - SABC News

The eThekwini municipality has welcomed the ruling by the Durban High Court in which an application for an interdict against disconnecting the services of people taking part in a rate boycott was dismissed with costs.

The Westville Ratepayers Association (WRA) brought the application after its members and people from other parts of the metro started withholding payment for services in August.eThekwini Municipality, ratepayers clash over tariff hike and service delivery grievances:

eThekwini spokesperson, Lindiwe Khuzwayo, says people who took part in the boycott will have to pay their accounts plus interest and reconnection fees. “The eThekwini municipality welcomes the decision of the High Court in the matter between the municipality and the Westville Ratepayers Association. This follows judgment passed down today, October 27, in the High Court in the case in which the WRA sought to interdict eThekwini from disconnecting the services of customers who have joined the rate boycott. WRA’s application was dismissed with costs. headtopics.com

Meanwhile, Westville Ratepayers Association chairperson Asad Gaffar says they accept the ruling but will strategise further about their grievances. “We lost the battle, and we accept the judgment; we will not dispute the judgment. We will look into the merits in terms of how the judge arrived at that decision. If there are grounds to appeal, we will appeal. The sad part is that ratepayers have been left barefoot, given that service is of a very low standard. So, we will continue and strategise our issue, but the fight will continue.

