eThekwini Municipal Official Shot Dead at Home

An eThekwini municipal official, Emmanuel Ntuli, has been shot to death. The municipality confirmed the news of his passing, saying he was murdered at his Mandeni home on Friday night. Ntuli was acting senior manager for plants and logistics in the City's water and sanitation department. The murder followed a spate of other killings in parts of the city. The City said Ntuli was murdered by unknown gunmen at his home. The motive behind the killing of the senior official is still unknown.

Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda expressed great concern over the incident while conveying condolences to the team and the deceased's loved ones. He called on law enforcement agencies to get to the bottom of the murder. The municipality said it lost a public servant who was a great asset

