eThekwini ANC Speaker vows to charge EFF under new council rules; party wants to talk to EFF

The ANC in eThekwini wants to meet the EFF by Friday after a disagreement about the late spending of a grant turned violent. Nyawose was speaking on Wednesday, a day after a fracas broke out and disrupted the council when it was time to discuss the city's human settlements and infrastructure portfolio's failure to spend R1.2 billion, which has subsequently been taken back by the National Treasury.South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism.

South Africa Headlines Read more: NEWS24 »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWS24: ActionSA, DA see ANC-EFF marriage collapse as political opportunity ahead of 2024ActionSA, DA see ANC-EFF marriage collapse as political opportunity ahead of 2024

Source: News24 | Read more »

NEWS24: Malema violated public trust by asking a judge about his ruling against the EFFMalema violated public trust by asking a judge about his ruling against the EFF – Mapisa-Nqakula

Source: News24 | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: EFF rains on Ramaphosa’s public holiday parade after Boks victoryRamaphosa kept his promise and declared December 15, 2023, a public holiday to celebrate the Springboks triumph

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: EFF deploys MP Mkhwebane to Parliament's justice committeeThis is the very committee to which former Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane reported to for almost seven years - until she faced impeachment.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: Joburg council meeting delayed after EFF complains about cold venueThe Johannesburg council is sitting for its ordinary meeting on Tuesday at the Brixton multi-purpose centre.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

CİTY_PRESS: EFF not impressed by Ramaphosa's 'deceitful' public holidayEFF not impressed by Ramaphosa's 'deceitful' public holiday

Source: City_Press | Read more »