Eswatini achieves 95-95-95 target in HIV response

In 2020, Eswatini became the first African country to achieve the 95-95-95 target, well ahead of 2025. Community-led organisations demand to be placed at the centre of HIV response and supported, both financially and politically, if the country is to end Aids by 2030. In 1991, Hannie Dlamini, then 18 years old, tested HIV-positive. At the time, that was a death sentence in what was then called Swaziland.

There were no antiretroviral medicines for the 73 000 people living with the virus, according to Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/Aids (UNAIDS) numbers, since the first case was recorded in 1987. By 1995, about 2 400 people had died of Aids, and Swaziland had the highest HIV prevalence in the world. Instead of sinking into depression and giving up on life, Dlamini became one of the first people to openly declare their condition and soon became an HIV activist. The public sector began providing antiretroviral therapy in 2001 at Mbabane Hospital, and in 2002, Dlamini was part of the history-making movement that fought for community-based ARV programme





