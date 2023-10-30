Esperance Can Still Qualify Despite Wydad Defeat

Hicham Bousfiane's second half goal gave Wydad a narrow advantage to defend in this week's return match in Tunisia.

"The players made a great and correct effort. We lost 1-0 but frankly we could have done more," Thabet told the media after Snday night's match. "In the first half we closed the doors to Wydad's players and were able to score goals," the coach added.

Thabet believes his side can summon the resilience required to bounce back in the cauldron of Stade Olympique de Rades this week. With a vital away goal advantage, Wydad remain favourites to advance to the final against the victor of Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly. headtopics.com

"Inshallah, during the return match in Rades, we will find Esperance fans just as Wydad supporters were for the first leg," he said.By pointing to positives and playing up their home support, Thabet is clearly plotting an Esperance ambush in the second leg.

