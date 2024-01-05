Eskom Strips Karpowership and Another Bidder of Grid Access

Eskom has stripped Karpowership and another preferred bidder in the country’s emergency private power procurement programme of their preferential transmission grid access due to failure to reach financial close after nearly two and a half years of delays. The utility said that five budget quotes for the grid integration of the remaining four projects in the Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (RMIPPPP) expired on 31 December 2023 and would not be extended further.

“Eskom finds the expiration of the budget quotes regrettable as these projects were aimed at bringing much-needed additional generation capacity to the grid to alleviate pressure on the power system and minimise the impact of load-shedding,” the utility said in a statement on Friday. “This is after several budget quote validity period extensions were requested and granted by Eskom in an effort to assist in ensuring the success of these projects,” the utility sai





