Eskom's decision to allocate resources to a logo redesign while consistently issuing warnings of imminent load shedding is baffling, says the DA.The DA has accused Eskom of embarking on an unnecessary and costly vanity project, while the country grapples with an ongoing load shedding crisis and economic challenges linked to tender

Ghaleb Cachalia, the party's shadow minister of public enterprises, has labelled it a frivolous expenditure. Cachalia said that the tender's emphasis on rebranding and a new logo did nothing to address the country's electricity supply issues or alleviate the financial burdens faced by consumers contending with skyrocketing electricity prices., outlined in Eskom's official tender bulletin, seeks proposals for designing a new company logo and developing a corporate identity or brand design over five years to be executed on an 'as-and-when' required basis.

This comes after taxpayers have contributed over R180 billion to bail out Eskom, with no corresponding improvement in the electricity supply. Earlier this year, government took over R254 billion of Eskom's debt, further burdening overstretched taxpayers, Cachalia said in a statement.former chief executive officer Matshela Koko tweeted:"Unbundled and gone, @Eskom_SA calls for anyone who can help it to commit suicide. Eskom will now be removed from the minds of South Africans."calls for anyone who can help it to commit suicide.Eskom will now be removed from the minds of the South Africans. headtopics.com

The party argues that in response to consumer pleas, especially those struggling to afford Eskom's expensive tariffs following a 31.4% tariff increase earlier this year, Eskom's focus should be on addressing the electricity crisis, rather than pursuing a fresh new look to match its recent windfall.

