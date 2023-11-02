Eskom says its coal pollution kills 330 South Africans a year

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW “Eskom has not undertaken a specific study on the impact of extending the life of its stations” on health, the company said in a response to questions. “The extent of the impact in terms of premature mortalities, morbidity and health costs varies substantially” depending on methodology, assumptions and the pollutants considered, it said.

South Africa Headlines Read more: MONEYWEB »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESANEWS: Who are the richest South Africans in the world today?Money makes money and these three South Africans have made a lot of it over the years. And by a lot, we mean a LOT!

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

BRİEFLYZA: Limpopo Police Arrest 26 Suspects in Human Trafficking Bust South Africans Appreciate the CopsThe South African Police Service arrested 26 suspects linked to human trafficking in Limpopo. The cops found documents on them and the country praised them.

Source: brieflyza | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: Bok RWC victory kept South Africans in a jovial mood amid tough times, says fanThe Boks landed on South African soil from France on Tuesday morning after winning the 2023 Rugby World Cup on Saturday.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: South Africans struggle as household food basket costs surge by R141.82 in one monthFood basket prices keep increasing, making it impossible for poor people and especially children in poor households to eat nutritious food.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

THESANEWS: South Africans slam Ramaphosa’s plans to travel to India to cheer ProteasPresident Cyril Ramaphosa may travel to India in November if the Proteas make it to the finals in the Cricket World Cup.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

BUSİNESSTECHSA: South Africans bail on government services as trust in leadership tanksSouth Africans are turning away from government services as trust in local, provincial and national leadership drops.

Source: BusinessTechSA | Read more »