(DA) shadow minister of public enterprises Ghaleb Cachalia said they have unequivocally rejected a recent tender issued by Eskom, which solicits services for logo design and corporate identity development.

In the eyes of the opposition party, this endeavor is seen as a needless vanity project that contributes little to addressing South Africa’s pressing load shedding crisis or offering relief to consumers grappling with exorbitant electricity prices.of Eskom, to swiftly rescind the tender, deeming it a frivolous expenditure. This move has been met with particular dismay in light of Eskom’s recent tariff increase of 31.4%, which has placed a heavy financial burden on South African households.

“With Eskom keeping the country on edge with their repeat warnings that load shedding can be introduced on a short notice, it is astounding that their priority at the moment is a logo change. Instead of looking for ways to increase generation capacity and do away with load shedding permanently, Eskom thinks it is necessary to focus their strategy on sprucing up their image. headtopics.com

Consumers have hoped to see Eskom focus on augmenting power generation capacity and permanently alleviating the scourge of load shedding. South Africans are currently enduring one of the most severe cost-of-living crises in recent memory, a situation exacerbated by Eskom’s sky-high electricity tariffs.The taxpayers have already shouldered a significant burden, having contributed over R180 billion to bail out Eskom, with minimal improvements in electricity supply.

Earlier this year, the government absorbed R254 billion of Eskom’s debt, placing a substantial financial strain on taxpayers.

Read more:

TheSAnews »

Eskom deactivates a frequently vandalised mini-substation in MakhazaResidents in Makhaza's 37th Section in Khayelitsha may experience potential power disruptions due to Eskom's decision to deactivate a mini-substation that has repeatedly been the target of vandalism. Read more ⮕

WATCH: Friday’s ESKOM load shedding schedule [VIDEO]Watch news in a minute for a summary of Eskom has declared the suspension of load shedding from Friday until Sunday. Read more ⮕

How MetSolar is helping Miami Canners get off the Eskom gridMetSolar is an independent energy provider that offers high-quality, sustainable solar photovoltaic solutions. Read more ⮕

Eskom load shedding scheduleEskom has declared the suspension of load shedding until Sunday due to sufficient emergency generation reserves. Read more ⮕

South Africa turns to external lenders to fund Eskom’s turnaroundSouth Africa has secured loans from the World Bank and China to help state utility Eskom address the country’s ongoing energy crisis. Read more ⮕

Good news for weekend load-shedding — but Eskom is chugging dieselWhile Eskom has been able to keep its load-shedding suspension going for almost a week, it consumed a lot of diesel on at least one night. Read more ⮕