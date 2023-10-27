Eskom’s NEW logo sparks controversy amid high tariffs and load shedding woes

(DA) shadow minister of public enterprises Ghaleb Cachalia said they have unequivocally rejected a recent tender issued by Eskom, which solicits services for logo design and corporate identity development.
In the eyes of the opposition party, this endeavor is seen as a needless vanity project that contributes little to addressing South Africa’s pressing load shedding crisis or offering relief to consumers grappling with exorbitant electricity prices.of Eskom, to swiftly rescind the tender, deeming it a frivolous expenditure. This move has been met with particular dismay in light of Eskom’s recent tariff increase of 31.4%, which has placed a heavy financial burden on South African households.
“With Eskom keeping the country on edge with their repeat warnings that load shedding can be introduced on a short notice, it is astounding that their priority at the moment is a logo change. Instead of looking for ways to increase generation capacity and do away with load shedding permanently, Eskom thinks it is necessary to focus their strategy on sprucing up their image. headtopics.com
Consumers have hoped to see Eskom focus on augmenting power generation capacity and permanently alleviating the scourge of load shedding. South Africans are currently enduring one of the most severe cost-of-living crises in recent memory, a situation exacerbated by Eskom’s sky-high electricity tariffs.The taxpayers have already shouldered a significant burden, having contributed over R180 billion to bail out Eskom, with minimal improvements in electricity supply.
Earlier this year, the government absorbed R254 billion of Eskom’s debt, placing a substantial financial strain on taxpayers.