Eskom pollution kills 330 people a year, company says

The company had planned to retire 11.3GW of coal-fired power generation, or about a quarter of its capacity, by 2030. A report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) last month issued a report saying suspending those plans could lead to 15 000 additional deaths.
Eskom has not undertaken a specific study on the impact of extending the life of its stations on health “Eskom has not undertaken a specific study on the impact of extending the life of its stations” on health, the company said in a response to questions. “The extent of the impact in terms of premature mortalities, morbidity and health costs varies substantially” depending on methodology, assumptions and the pollutants considered, it said.
Still, if it sticks to the schedule of planned closures by 2030, emissions of particulate matter will drop by 51%, sulphur dioxide by 22% and nitrogen oxides by 28%, compared to what was released in 2021, it said.requirements of the country are met”, Eskom said. The “reduction in emissions, which will lead to improved air quality and less health impacts”, will also play a role in decisions, it said.
The company is the world’s biggest emitter of sulphur dioxide, according to the CREA, and according to government figures accounts for about two-fifths of South Africa’s greenhouse-gas emissions. —
