Eskom on perilous and ‘unsustainable path’

NICK HEDLEY: Hi, Jeremy, thanks for having me. Ja, so it’s, as we all know, it’s been a steady, slow long decline. But I think everyone expected bad results, but maybe not quite as bad as this; it’s pretty dire. The biggest two issues are obviously the performance of Eskom’s coal fleet, which has been steadily deteriorating because there’s not been enough capacity online, so they’ve been run extremely hard and not maintained.

The second reason is that Eskom still, despite all of the massive tariff increases that we’ve all been subjected to, still isn’t making enough money to cover its costs. So its tariffs are still not cost-reflective, and that’s just not enough to cover its costs, let alone ramp up maintenance to the levels needed. JEREMY MAGGS: Nick, it surely cannot continue if this trajectory remains.

NICK HEDLEY: Very, very far behind the curve. Since 2015, we haven’t really added much new clean energy capacity. Unfortunately, our new build programme was halted in 2015 and we haven’t really caught up since.

JEREMY MAGGS: Nick, one gets the impression, having watched those results being presented yesterday, that this is an organisation that is simply thrashing around. Maybe let’s focus on the debt, municipal debt R58.5 billion, R60 billion, obviously contributing to Eskom’s financial instability.

JEREMY MAGGS: They also outlined their recovery plans yesterday, and part of the process was to enhance generation performance and plant reliability, we’ve heard that before. But in the introduction to our conversation, I mentioned the declining energy availability factor.

