Eskom load shedding schedule

“Due to sufficient generation capacity including emergency reserves, expected units to be returned to service as well as anticipated lower demand into the weekend, loadshedding will remain suspended until 16:00 on Sunday,” said Eskom.

Due to sufficient generation capacity including emergency reserves, expected units to be returned to service as well as anticipated lower demand into the weekend, loadshedding will remain suspended until 16:00 on Sunday. Eskom…With the emergency reserves fully replenished, Stage 1 loadshedding will be implemented from 22:00 tonight until 05:00 on Thursday. Thereafter, loadshedding will be suspended until 16:00, from which time Stage 2 loadshedding resumes until 05:00 on Friday.

The utility is the largest producer of electricity in Africa and was among the top utilities in the world in terms of generation capacity and sales.Eskom operates a number of notable power stations, including Matimba Power Stations and Medupi Power Station in Lephalale, Kusile Power Station in Witbank, Kendal Power Station in Mpumalanga, and Koeberg Nuclear Power Station in the Western Cape, the only nuclear power plant in Africa. headtopics.com

