Due to sufficient generation capacity including emergency reserves, expected units to be returned to service as well as anticipated lower demand into the weekend, loadshedding will remain suspended until 16:00 on Sunday. Eskom…With the emergency reserves fully replenished, Stage 1 loadshedding will be implemented from 22:00 tonight until 05:00 on Thursday. Thereafter, loadshedding will be suspended until 16:00, from which time Stage 2 loadshedding resumes until 05:00 on Friday.

The utility is the largest producer of electricity in Africa and was among the top utilities in the world in terms of generation capacity and sales.Eskom operates a number of notable power stations, including Matimba Power Stations and Medupi Power Station in Lephalale, Kusile Power Station in Witbank, Kendal Power Station in Mpumalanga, and Koeberg Nuclear Power Station in the Western Cape, the only nuclear power plant in Africa.

Read more:

TheSAnews »

Good news … Eskom suspends load shedding until SundayEskom said it will keep the public informed if there are any change to the load shedding status and schedule Read more ⮕

WATCH: Eskom load shedding schedule [VIDEO]Watch news in a minute for a summary of Eskom has declared the suspension of load shedding until 16:00 on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

Scopa to summons police officer tasked with probing Eskom corruptionBrigadier Jap Burger was named by former Eskom CEO, Andre de Ruyter, as the police officer to whom he reported findings of a covert intelligence-gathering exercise at the power utility. Read more ⮕

CoCT points finger at Eskom as primary driver of high power costsThis was in response to concerns raised by Mitchells Plain residents last week. The community submitted a memorandum of demands calling for, among others, the cutting of electricity costs for poor households. Read more ⮕

Eskom extends load shedding suspension – with a warningEskom is taking things day-by-day, announcing that load shedding will be suspended for another 24 hours – but we’re not in the clear. Read more ⮕

SA and Eskom dragging down entire sub-Saharan region's 2023 growth prospectsSA and Eskom dragging down entire sub-Saharan region's 2023 growth prospects Read more ⮕