Eskom didn’t really keep the lights on because of the rugby

Eskom managed to stave off load shedding for almost 10 days, until the unwelcome sight of “Stage 2 and Stage 3” was implemented from 4pm on Sunday – with Stage 3 implemented overnight and Stage 2 in place on Monday.
First, the return of two units at Kusile Power Station way ahead of schedule on the temporary recovery plan (following the flue duct collapse last year) added as much as 1 600 megawatts (MW) to generation. In reality, this was closer to 1 000MW as those units ramped up to full production.
The return of this generation capacity was a welcome boost for Eskom, which, together with a significant – yet temporary – improvement in the efficiency of the coal fleet, allowed for the longest break in load shedding since September last year.
This has certainly been a major contributor to Eskom’s energy availability factor, or the measure of generation capacity available, hitting a high for the year of 60.46%. Two weeks ago, Eskom barely relied on its open cycle gas turbines (OCGTs), with those being used in fewer than 10 hours for the week. In the past week it’s been a different a story, with a large reliance on burning diesel since Monday. According to Eskom data, it has run its OCGTs since 5am on Tuesday consistently until Friday night (and likely beyond, but this data is not yet available).
Two weeks ago, wind was contributing as much as 2 500MW of generation capacity, and this repeated last week. Wind generation was muted from Tuesday, which meant the increased reliance on diesel. The cold front and associated weather since Friday has certainly helped the capacity from wind.