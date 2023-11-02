Eskom debt owed by municipalities to be written off in three years - SABC News

He however says there are conditions set which include enforcing strict credit controls, enhanced revenue collection, up to date payment of Eskom current accounts. “Twenty-eight applications have been approved; the remainder are being assessed and verified with provincial treasuries. The ultimate goal is the profound transformation of these municipalities by empowering them to build financial resilience, amplify their capacity to generate sustainable revenue and rekindle a culture of paying for services rendered.”This as the system is currently undergoing enormous positive transformation.

Godongwana says government recognises that many who rely on Eskom have been faced with disruptions and has caused a great loss for most.

