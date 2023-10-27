Eskom deactivates a frequently vandalised mini-substation in Makhaza

Residents in Makhaza’s 37th Section in Khayelitsha may experience potential power disruptions due to Eskom’s decision to deactivate a mini-substation that has repeatedly been the target of vandalism.
The company noted ongoing unauthorised electrical connections and constant damage to the facility as significant safety risks to the local population., Eskom announced on Thursday, 26 October that after considering all factors, it has opted to shut down the mini-substation to mitigate any potential hazards.‘The mini-substation has been repaired three times already, even though a security cage was installed to protect the network equipment,’ the company said in a statement.
Mbulelo Yedwa, the general manager for Eskom’s Cape Coastal Cluster, emphasised the necessity for community engagement to deter theft and damage to essential infrastructure.‘Vandalising Eskom infrastructure leads to prolonged unplanned outages for our communities and paying customers. We need the community to take a stand against electricity-related crimes so we can bring the perpetrators to justice,’ said Yedwa. headtopics.com