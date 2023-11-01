Eskom could forfeit R56.8 billion of municipal debt

Effectively, taxpayers have taken over R254 billion of Eskom’s R424 billion in debt obligations, and owing municipalities can apply to have their debt forgiven, provided they commit to 14 strict conditions.the Medium-Term Budget Policy statement on Wednesday, 1 November 2023, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said 28 applications had already been approved.

“Twenty-eight applications have been approved; the remainder are being assessed and verified with provincial treasuries.” The conditions include enforcing strict credit controls, enhanced revenue collection, and up-to-date payment of the municipality’s current account.

Those that don’t comply with the conditions will need to repay the remainder of their arrears debt to Eskom, including interest and penalties. Eskom alluded to this while presenting its annual results for the 2022/23 financial year, saying, “arrear municipal debt escalated to R58.5 billion from R44.8 billion in March 2022 and continues to be a serious challenge to Eskom’s liquidity and financial performance”.during the 2023 Budget Speech, and it, too, is subject to strict conditions.

The R184 billion in debt relief will be paid in three tranches: advances of R78 billion during the 2023/24 financial year, R66 billion in 2024/25, and R40 billion in 2025/26. However, like the municipal debt relief programme, Eskom’s deal is subject to strict conditions. These are as follows:

The power utility must focus on the maintenance of its existing generation fleet to improve electricity availability

