Eskom CEO called to withdraw tender for logo - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business,

The power utility reportedly issued a tender asking suppliers to provide services for the design of a new logo and the development of a new corporate identity. DA MP and Shadow Minister of Public Enterprises, Ghaleb Cachalia, says this would be frivolous spending considering Eskom's huge debt.

