Eskom announces loadshedding's return after a few days of respite

Eskom attributed the return of loadshedding to the need to replenish emergency reserves. The utility said that this comes in anticipation of the colder weather conditions that parts of South Africa are expected to experience in the coming days.

Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 4pm until 4pm on Monday. Thereafter, stage 2 and stage 3 loadshedding will be implemented. This pattern will be repeated daily until further notice. Breakdowns are currently at 16 150 MW of generating capacity, while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 5 950 MW.

‘Eskom teams are working tirelessly to ensure that additional generating units are returned to service as soon as possible,’ the power utility said in a statement. Starting today at 4pm, Eskom will implement stage 2 loadshedding until 4pm on Monday. Following this, both stage 2 and stage 3 loadshedding will be in effect until further notice. headtopics.com

This pattern will be repeated daily, and residents are advised to prepare for outages by checking the loadshedding schedules specific to their areas. Eskom said that it would closely monitor the power system and communicate any changes, should they be required.

South Africa Headlines Read more: CapeTownEtc »

City of Cape Town load shedding scheduleEskom has suspended load shedding until 16:00 as a result of the continued good generation fleet performance. Read more ⮕

City of Cape Town load shedding scheduleEskom has suspended load shedding until 16:00 as a result of the continued good generation fleet performance. Read more ⮕

Eskom’s NEW logo sparks controversy amid high tariffs and load shedding woesEskom's NEW logo redesign sparked controversy, especially amid a load shedding crisis and tariff woes. Here is more information. Read more ⮕

Eskom load shedding scheduleEskom has declared the suspension of load shedding until Sunday due to sufficient emergency generation reserves. Read more ⮕

Eskom load shedding scheduleEskom has declared the suspension of load shedding until Sunday due to sufficient emergency generation reserves. Read more ⮕

Great news for Eskom load-sheddingEskom has reached its best performance so far in 2023, defying expectations. Read more ⮕