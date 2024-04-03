Eskom Announces Continued Suspension of Load-Shedding

Eskom has announced that load-shedding will remain suspended until further notice, following more than a week of no rotational power cuts. The power utility attributed the continued suspension to sustained available generation capacity, sufficient emergency reserves, and anticipated “moderate demand” for the week. Eskom said it is working to improve the overall reliability of its power-generating fleet.

“A total of 2,365MW is planned to be returned to service by Friday evening, while continuing with planned maintenance to ensure improved reliability of our fleet,” it said. Load-shedding has been suspended since 16:00 on Tuesday, 27 March 2024, owing to lower anticipated demand over the long weekends towards the end of March. The utility said the continued break in power cuts was possible due to sustained available generation capacity, adequate emergency reserves, and anticipated lower demand at the beginning of the week ahead

