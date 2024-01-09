Eskom announces board for new transmission company

Power utility Eskom announced the board of its new transmission company on Tuesday, with Sasol executive Priscillah Mabelane set to preside. The National Transmission Company of SA is part of Eskom's partition into three entities and is the first to achieve legal separation. The other board members have extensive experience spanning numerous industries and disciplines, while two existing Eskom board members have been appointed as well.

Executive vice president of Sasol's energy business Priscillah Mabelane has been named the first chair of the board of the National Transmission Company of South Africa (NTCSA). The appointment of the NTCSA board constitutes one of the most important pillars of Eskom's legal separation into three entities, namely generation, distribution and transmission. This is key aspect of Eskom's turnaround plan, the utility said in a statement, with transmission the first division to achieve legal separation. The NTCSA is already registered and has received approval for the requisite licences from the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA





