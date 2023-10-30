“What do you think they’re saying to each other?” murmured Rose-mariè from the depths of our bed at the Tsitsikamma Village Inn as a “chorus” of hadeda ibis heralded Sunday morning a fortnight ago. “Probably deciding on whose car to crap,” I responded.

Some things are better left unspoken; the look she later gave me was as foul as the roof and windows of her usually pristine Volkswagen Polo. (I had no such problem, having ensured the sparkling newR1250GS Trophy Edition adventure motorcycle upon which I’d travelled up the N2 freeway from Stellenbosch was sheltered inside the local diner with the owner’s collection of vintage bikes.

“Storms River Village is one of the secrets of the Garden Route,” confided the inn’s executive chef and an avid biker for more than 30 years, Andy White.I’ve popped in to the place a couple of times after spending a night at the inn (www.tsitsikammavillageinn.co. headtopics.com

“Bluegums, however, grow amazingly quickly when there’s lots of water in the ground and truth is this place has only been in operation as a hotel since 1946.” Andy speculates that the trees were planted by the first owners to suck up excess moisture and prevent damp afflicting nearby rooms.

As its name suggests, the inn nestles within the broader Tsitsikamma forest and the birdlife is wonderful. Particularly appropriate to our rather damp visit were the black-headed orioles that have a distinctly liquid warbling call. Spending a single night at the inn is a travesty, particularly since this suggests a fairly hectic exploration schedule. headtopics.com

As Rose-mariè put it, “this place is warm and chilled at the same time”. There’s even a historic pub, the Hunter’s Arms, on the property. This is the oldest building in the village and dates back to the 1880s when Tsitsikamma began flourishing as a playground for big game hunters in search of elephant, buffalo, leopard and just about every species of indigenous buck.

