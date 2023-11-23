Eritrea's World Cup Dream Crushed Before It Began

Ten Eritrean players were granted asylum in Botswana in October 2015 after playing a 2018 World Cup qualifier in the country. The distant dream Eritrea's footballers had of reaching the 2026 Fifa World Cup was extinguished before it had even begun. The team was disqualified from the qualifiers for the finals in Canada, Mexico, and the United States just a week before their first game against 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Morocco.

The decision has angered both players and supporters, with no comments from the Eritrean National Football Federation (ENFF) or the country's government. Eritrea midfielder Mohammed Saeid expressed frustration, stating that those in charge are not taking football seriously enough. Many players with Eritrean backgrounds are currently playing in Europe





BBCAfrica

