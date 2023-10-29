Eric Jordaan - Financial Advisor

Crue Invest is a fiercely independent, niche financial planning practice based in Pinelands, Cape Town. Crue Invest is one of only 14 companies that hold the FPI Approved Professional Practice™ accreditation. This accolade recognises that the practice meets the highest ethical standards in pursuance of the financial planning profession. It also reinforces that Crue Invest’s standards in terms of knowledge, expertise and ethical conduct are amongst the best in the country.

Crue Invest is a fee-based practice that aims to form life-long parterships with clients to create and protect their wealth.You could contribute the full proceeds to your retirement annuity, or only contribute the maximum tax deduction and put the rest into another investment solution. ...Our law recognises this need and has made provision for a special type of trust, but there are various factors to consider. ...

Brenda van Zijl - Financial AdvisorBrenda van Zijl is a Financial Life Planner. Her background as a Chartered Accountant enables her to understand and interpret financial information on a practical and a technical level. Her practice allows her to combine her love of people and her knack for numbers in helping clients. Read more ⮕

Craig Torr - Financial AdvisorCraig Torr read for his B.Comm degree at Nelson Mandela University. He is a Certified Financial Planning® professional and is passionate about helping clients create sustainable wealth. Craig is a founding director and shareholder of Crue Invest (Pty) Ltd which he started in 2004 together with his wife, Sue. Read more ⮕

Marius Fenwick - Financial AdvisorI entered the financial services industry in 1997 after starting my career in the mechanical engineering field some years earlier. I believe that to be on top of your game it is necessary to continuously upskill yourself and keep up with technology and current trends. Read more ⮕

Sean Kelly - Financial AdvisorI am a Director and Wealth Manager at Paragon Wealth Managers and founder of Paragon Investment Partners which operates as as a Discretionary Investment Manager. After completing my Bachelor of Commerce in Finance and Investment Management (UJ) I joined Iza Wealth specializing in offshore investments and global wealth structuring . Read more ⮕

