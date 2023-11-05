EOH CEO proposes rewarding whistleblowers with a percentage of fines

Outgoing EOH CEO Stephen van Coller suggests that whistleblowers should receive a percentage of fines imposed on companies or individuals involved in wrongdoing. He believes that this would incentivize people to come forward and help combat corruption. Currently, whistleblowers in South Africa face risks such as damaging their careers and personal safety. Van Coller highlights the importance of providing feedback to whistleblowers and ensuring their anonymity.

He mentions that EOH set up an anonymous tip-off line, which led to the discovery of R300 million in fraud with the help of just one whistleblower

South Africa Headlines Read more: MYBROADBAND »

