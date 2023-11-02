Environmental groups speak out against arrival of Mennonite farmers to Suriname

Faced with a lack of government transparency, a press conference demanding answers and publicizing the risks of large-scale agriculture was held by WWF, Conservation International, SAFE, Tropenbos International and Green Growth Suriname, among other environmental groups.

“Our society is built on gold mining. Do we want to add to that the issue of large-scale agriculture?” said David Singh, director of WWF Guianas, at the press conference of environmental groups. “We must now look at how we can find a way to work towards sustainable agriculture that will keep our country the greenest country on earth.”

The company behind the Mennonite project, Terra Invest Suriname & Guyana, is looking to obtain 30,000 hectares (about 74,000 acres) for approximately 1,000 Mennonite families, but could go as high as 90,000 hectares (more than 222,000 acres). They would produce corn and soybeans for the domestic chicken feed market, the company said, with the aim of combatting food insecurity.

Numerous conservation groups have reached out to the Chairman of the National Assembly and other government agencies but haven’t gotten a clear, coherent response. Mongabay has also contacted relevant officials for comment without success.

They said they want to make sure the proper regulations are applied to Mennonite farmers, including environmental and social impact studies, risk assessments on GMO crops and the creation of buffer zones to protect surrounding habitats.Areas opened up by the Mennonites could provide new access for mining and logging, the environmental groups said, as has been theThe stakes are especially high for local and Indigenous communities.

South Africa Headlines Read more: SATODAYNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: Iran's President Is Visiting South AfricaIranian President Ebrahim Raisi has already visited Kenya, Uganda and Zimbabwe to diversify the country's international relations. Tehran considers South Africa a potential strategic partner and is seeking close ties.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: Housing in South Africa - How Have We Done Since 1994?We've made progress but the quality of the data is poor, especially the latest census

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: Can South Africa Contain Pangolin Trafficking?Analysis - There are worrying signs that the illegal trade is becoming more organised, with professionals and government officials involved.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Africa: Diabetes Is South Africa's Second Biggest Killer Disease - Hiking the Sugar Tax Would HelpAnalysis - Death rates in South Africa have declined slightly during the past few years. But the country faces a steady rise in both death and disability caused by increases in non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and cancer.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: Venezuela's Supreme Court Invalidates Results of Opposition PrimariesSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: Zelensky ‘Feels Betrayed’ by Western Partners, Became Robotic in BehaviorSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »