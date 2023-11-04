Environmental activists protest TotalEnergies' offshore drilling

While Springbok supporters were painting the city centre green in Cape Town on Friday, environmental activists picketed outside Parliament to oppose TotalEnergies’ offshore drilling for oil and gas. In September, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) rejected the appeals against TotalEnergies’ application to drill off the coast between Cape Town and Cape Agulhas

. The company is also setting its sights on offshore drilling in the Deep Water Orange Basin off the West Coast between Port Nolloth and Hondeklip Bay, for which the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has already granted the company exploration rights. TotalEnergies also plans to drill between Mossel Bay and Cape St Francis which is currently in its public participation stage. Glen Tyler-Davies, a member of 350 Africa, said, “We are trying to power up climate justice and renewable energy. We have an amazing opportunity to not only avoid the impacts of climate change but also to power up community and social owned energy through renewable energy. Our parliamentarians need to seize this opportunity and stop the destruction

