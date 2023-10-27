Eni profits slump on lower oil and gas prices

Eni benefited last year from the spike in gas and oil prices linked to the war in Ukraine. Photo: Amir MAKAR / AFPItalian energy giant Eni said Friday its net profit fell 67 percent to 1.91 billion euros in the third quarter of 2023, hit by falling oil and gas prices.

The figure was however higher than predicted by analysts surveyed by financial data firm FactSet, who had forecast a profit of 1.64 billion euros. Adjusted net profit -- a figure closely watched by the markets because it excludes exceptional items -- also fell, by 51 percent to 1.81 billion euros.

Like its competitors, Eni benefited last year from the spike in gas and oil prices linked to the war inThe situation changed in 2023, with the price of a barrel of North Sea Brent down 14 percent in the third quarter, at an average of $86.76, the company said in a statement.This drop is however smaller than the 31 percent fall recorded in the second quarter, when the average price was $78.39 a barrel.The group's turnover fell 40 percent in the three months to 22. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: brieflyza »

The top companies advertising on MyBroadband over Black Friday 2023South Africa’s top companies are advertising on MyBroadband over Black Friday this year, ensuring they achieve the best possible marketing performance. Read more ⮕

The International 2023 finals begin on FridayWhile it has a smaller than usual prize pool, The International 2023 has already given us some incredible Dota that will only get more intense this weekend. Read more ⮕

Daily Horoscope: Here’s what’s in store for you today – Friday, 27 October 2023Wondering what the day has in store for your star sign? Here's a quick glance at your daily horoscopes, motivational quote and more! Read more ⮕

South Africa: Today’s latest news and headlines, Friday, 27 October 2023In the latest news in South Africa on Friday, 27 October 2023, Snow in October! SNOW of up to 20cm is expected. Read more ⮕

SA and Eskom dragging down entire sub-Saharan region's 2023 growth prospectsSA and Eskom dragging down entire sub-Saharan region's 2023 growth prospects Read more ⮕

2 Stunning Women Share What Clothing Trends Should Stay in 2023, SA Debates Fashion Hot TakesA TikTok video shows two friends candidly sharing their opinions on the latest fashion trends. The clip got a major reaction from Mzansi fashion enthusiasts. Read more ⮕