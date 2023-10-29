A significant ecological obstacle linked to wind energy production is deaths of birds and bats in the event of a collision with rapidly rotating wind turbine blades. (Photo: Chris Ratcliffe / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Birdlife South Africa has reported that birds from at least 200 species have had fatal collisions with wind turbines in South Africa and that almost every wind farm in the country has recorded fatalities of threatened and priority species.

The blade-patterning project was inspired by a similar project at the Smøla wind-power plant in Norway, which “showed a significant reduction in annual fatality rates”. Wind farms in South Africa are required to monitor their impacts on birds and report this to the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, and BirdLife SA. headtopics.com

Ralston-Paton said the issue was not so much the impact of individual wind farms on birds but the cumulative effect of multiple wind farms. She said it was important to keep in mind that without mitigation, impacts could be ongoing during the 20-year lifespan of a wind farm, and with South Africa’s plans to increase the number of turbines significantly over the next 10 years, mitigations could help some endangered bird species to survive.

According to Birdlife SA, almost every wind farm in South Africa has recorded fatalities of threatened and priority species. ‘WEF’ indicates wind energy facilities. (Graphic: BirdLife South Africa) “This is because large turbine blades move too fast to allow bats to avoid collision. Furthermore, echolocating bats may not echolocate on known routes and so may be surprised by the appearance of new turbines in routine flight paths. Bats may also be killed at wind turbines due to barotrauma (internal injuries due to decompression in the zone of low air pressure near moving blades),” the association said. headtopics.com

