Energy-hungry Germany's Scholz courts Africa as crises elsewhere bite

He will visit major energy producer Nigeria, as well as Ghana, with migration flows and instability in West Africa also on his agenda.

"People realized we needed allies against Russia's invasion of Ukraine," he said. "And suddenly we noticed they weren't necessarily on our side... That was a rude awakening." After Russia's invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Germany turned to Qatar for the liquefied gas it needs to fuel its industries. Potential disorder across the Middle East has provided a timely reminder of the importance of diversifying energy sources.

"Oil-exporting countries face the question of whether they want to flare all that gas off or use it," a German official said in connection with the visit. "We are very open to discussing with Nigeria whether we can buy gas too." headtopics.com

They may also see Nigeria, with a population of 200 million, and Ghana, with 30 million, as sources of the labour that Germany badly needs as its own population increasingly ages out of the workforce. Some in Berlin hope that Germany, without France's baggage as the former colonial power in West Africa, will also be in a position to play a constructive political role in a region that has been marked by instability this year.

