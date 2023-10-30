's 2017 ban on shackling people with psychosocial disabilities - or mental health conditions - has not halted the practice, Human Rights Watch said today. The government has not adequately resourced the enforcement mechanisms to monitor compliance by faith-based centers where people are being held in chains and assist those currently being unlawfully detained.

"The Ghanaian government's 2017 ban on shackling and promises to address this abuse have not put an end to people with psychosocial disabilities being shackled," said, deputy disability rights director at Human Rights Watch."The government needs to enforce the ban so that the chains come off and help people to improve their lives. One person chained is one too many."

One man at the facility who was chained for two months after he arrived said,"This environment is not conducive to healing."People detained in the camp spoke of constant, gnawing hunger from inadequate food; some appeared emaciated. Several were held in cramped stalls, while others had some freedom of movement within what was referred to as the"VIP" room. headtopics.com

The United Nations Special Rapporteur on torture explicitly noted following his 2015 visit to Ghana that shackling"unequivocally amount to torture even if committed by non-State actors under conditions in which the State knows or ought to know about them."

Ten years later, only five regions have committees; two of which have only each made a single monitoring visit. The government claims that it has taken so long because of lack of funds, even though the act requires the Finance Minister to prescribe the appropriate levy or taxation for mental health care funding through Parliament. Such a levy should urgently be established. headtopics.com

Families in Ghana often take people with real or perceived mental health conditions to faith-based or traditional healers because of widely held beliefs that a curse or witchcraft causes such disabilities and because their communities have limited, if any, mental health services.