Encouraging Skills Development through Learnership Agreements

One of the priorities for Employers is to develop an engaged, agile and diverse workforce. At the same time, some employees aspire to improve their formal qualifications, while some individuals are looking for a job. Employers are encouraged to take advantage of the existing Learnership Allowance Agreement which aims to encourage skills development among employees. Additionally, it promotes job creation and contributes to economic growth in South Africa.

A learnership agreement is a contract between an employer, a learner and a training provider that allows the learner to gain a recognised qualification while working for the employer. The learner receives both theoretical and practical training, and the employer provides the necessary resources and supervision. A learnership agreement can be entered into by any employer, regardless of whether they are registered for the Skills Development Levy (SDL) or not. Learnership agreements have many benefits for both employers and learners/employee





