Encouraging Positive Masculinity in South Africa

A father was planning his family’s murder and his suicide; husbands who beat their partners; and men who abandon and abuse, Craig Wilkinson has seen it all. However, he still believes that true masculinity is a force for good and that if we can heal and restore men, South Africa can stop destructive masculine behaviour in its tracks.Wilkinson is the founder and CEO of Father a Nation, a non-profit company (NPC) that works to encourage positive masculinity in SA.

The NPC has been teaching and inspiring boys and men for over ten years to live with positive, healthy masculinity and stand against any form of abuse. ‘Many men and women in SA grow up without the presence of a father or a positive male figure. This often results in paternal wounds and destructive beliefs about masculinity, with young men looking to figures such as gangsters, abusers or absent fathers as role models,’ says Wilkinson. ‘This highlights the critical role of a positive male figure in shaping the minds of boys and men in the countr





CapeTownEtc » / 🏆 17. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

5 things South Africans should know before semigratingRichard Gray, CEO of Harcourts South Africa, gives insights into the semigration market in South Africa.

Source: BusinessTechSA - 🏆 24. / 61 Read more »

South Africa: Rugby World Cup Final - South Africa Progress Faces Huge TestSouth Africa taking on New Zealand is the final die-hard rugby fans were hoping for. Rucks and mauls aside, the Springboks have tackled bigger demons since the sides met in the 1995 final.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

South Africa: World Bank Development Loan to Bring Change to Coal-Dependent South Africa?The World Bank Board has announced in a press release that a U.S.$1 billion Development Policy Loan (DPL) has been offered to support the government's efforts to promote long-term energy security and a low carbon transition.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

South Africa: Iran's President Is Visiting South AfricaIranian President Ebrahim Raisi has already visited Kenya, Uganda and Zimbabwe to diversify the country's international relations. Tehran considers South Africa a potential strategic partner and is seeking close ties.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

South Africa: Housing in South Africa - How Have We Done Since 1994?We've made progress but the quality of the data is poor, especially the latest census

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

South Africa: Can South Africa Contain Pangolin Trafficking?Analysis - There are worrying signs that the illegal trade is becoming more organised, with professionals and government officials involved.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »