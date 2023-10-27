Emfuleni municipality on the path to recovery, says Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa visited the area's waste water treatment plant and highway pump stations before meeting with stakeholders in the area.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says at although the Emfuleni municipality is still facing service delivery-related challenges, “good work” is being done. The municipality has faced difficulties in the provision of water services, leading the national Department of Water and Sanitation to intervene and effect upgrades and improvements to critical bulk pipelines and pump stations infrastructure.Ramaphosa visited the area’s waste water treatment plant and highway pump stations before meeting with stakeholders in the area.“Good work is being done and we’ve kept this by engaging stakeholders.

Addressing the media, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi echoed Ramaphosa’s comments that the municipality had made progress. Speaking to The Citizen, regional chairperson of the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu), Rhau Mphahlele said the situation of delayed payments to workers was happening for the third time since the start of this year. headtopics.com

