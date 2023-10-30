Emerging-market companies at risk with $400bn of debt due

Cracks are deepening for vulnerable emerging-market companies as global borrowing rates surge to the highest levels since the financial crisis, halting refinancing opportunities for $400 billion worth of debt maturities coming due in the new year.

So while some of the better-off firms may be able to dodge a slippery default, there’s a corner of this market that remains very vulnerable, according to Sergey Dergachev, a portfolio manager and emerging-market corporate debt chief at Union Investment Privatfonds GmbH.

We’re already seeing this play out in situations from Colombia to Dubai, where some companies had no option but to cover their upcoming maturities at nearly double-digit interest rates. For instance, Colombia’s Ecopetrol SA had to pay 8.625% and 9% to borrow $1.5 billion in June, a 4 percentage-point increase in its borrowing costs in two years. Dubai-based Shelf Drilling Holdings Ltd. sold $1.1 billion of bonds last month at 10. headtopics.com

“High yield is the area of concern,” said Warren Hyland, a money manager at Muzinich & Co. “We are at that point in the cycle when we should expect weaker credit matrix companies to underperform and when funding becomes restrictive, allocation to single B/CCC and frontier markets should be reduced.”

High-yield pain While most of the corporate debt coming due in emerging markets is investment grade, a non-negligible $110 billion of debt maturities face junk-rated issuers over the next two years. This is where most money managers expect most of the refinancing difficulties and deal failures to happen. headtopics.com

As access to dollar- and euro-funding sources dry up, lower-rated companies that can find other avenues such as local-currency bonds or bank loans can ride over the refinancing bottleneck, said Arnaud Boué, executive director and senior EM fixed income portfolio manager at Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd.

