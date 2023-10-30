Emergency power threatened as IPP office 'fails', energy expert warns

Government's Independent Power Producer (IPP) office, which is responsible for the procurement of new energy capacity, can no longer do the job and is failing, says energy analyst Professor Anton Eberhard, who heads UCT's Power Futures Lab.

With Eskom's kit"broken" and a substantial improvement in its performance doubtful, the procurement of more energy capacity from independent power producers is critical to closing the energy gap and achieving energy security. The IPP office is located in the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE).South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future.

This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.

South Africa Headlines Read more: News24 »

Emergency crews respond to a fire above Geneva Drive in Camps BaySANParks' Table Mountain National Park NCC Environmental Services, along with Camps Bay CSI and local fire services, are currently responding to a fire above Geneva Drive in Camps Bay. Read more ⮕

Climate emergency: SA moves one step closer to a law that will guide actionClimate emergency: SA moves one step closer to a law that will guide action Read more ⮕

Eskom load shedding scheduleEskom has declared the suspension of load shedding until Sunday due to sufficient emergency generation reserves. Read more ⮕

Eskom load shedding scheduleEskom has declared the suspension of load shedding until Sunday due to sufficient emergency generation reserves. Read more ⮕

Load-shedding is back — here is the timetableEskom said load-shedding is required for it to replenish emergency generation reserves ahead of anticipated cold weather over the next few days. Read more ⮕

Kenya Power Announces Power Interruptions in Parts of Bungoma TodayKenya Power has announced planned power interruptions expected in Bungoma County today. Read more ⮕